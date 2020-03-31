Profund Advisors LLC Sells 7,976 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,976 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. AXA raised its stake in shares of UDR by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 7,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in UDR by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 737,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,452,000 after buying an additional 18,922 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after buying an additional 10,804 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $2,134,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 107,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 46,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zelman & Associates raised UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $37.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.50. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $51.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.02.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.49 million. UDR had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.87%.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total value of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,113.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,000 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

