Profund Advisors LLC Sells 620 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in National Grid by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in National Grid by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGG opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $44.29 and a 52 week high of $69.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a 200 day moving average of $59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.49.

NGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

