Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,112 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $107.13 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $148.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.08. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

In related news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $38,194.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,807,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $33,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,789,906.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,591 shares of company stock worth $198,518. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

