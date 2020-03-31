Profund Advisors LLC Sells 228 Shares of Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Five Below by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,148,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $402,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,943 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $153,432,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Five Below by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,073,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,310,000 after purchasing an additional 141,552 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 19.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $118,702,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 706,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,294,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the period. 97.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIVE shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Five Below from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five Below in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Five Below from $159.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,098.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.63. Five Below Inc has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $148.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $687.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

