Profund Advisors LLC Sells 20,221 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,221 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HST. ValuEngine upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

