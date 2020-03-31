Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,599 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 313.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STLD opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $36.14.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.97%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

STLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Steel Dynamics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Bradley S. Seaman bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $126,900.00. Also, Director Gabriel Shaheen bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,555.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 42,400 shares of company stock worth $1,023,393 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

