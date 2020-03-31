Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CABO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cable One by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Cable One by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Cable One by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,818,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Cable One by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,078,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cable One alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CABO. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,565.00.

In other Cable One news, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,703.70, for a total transaction of $1,277,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,380,284.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total transaction of $1,186,880.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,092,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,584 shares of company stock worth $7,114,170. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,653.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,558.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,482.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Cable One Inc has a one year low of $980.73 and a one year high of $1,830.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 0.49.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.