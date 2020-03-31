Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 44,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $5,532,542.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,605,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.83.

Shares of VAC stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.89. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $131.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

