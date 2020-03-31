Profund Advisors LLC Raises Position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,100,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $365,644,000 after purchasing an additional 750,100 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,855,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,569,000 after purchasing an additional 515,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,542,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,834,000 after purchasing an additional 275,343 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $212,697,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,030,000 after purchasing an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HZNP. BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

In other news, insider Jeff Kent sold 3,545 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $129,392.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,452,562. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Miles W. Mchugh sold 1,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $34,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,726,797.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,592 shares of company stock worth $6,821,115. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HZNP opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.86. Horizon Therapeutics PLC has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $39.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.87.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $363.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.25 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics PLC will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

