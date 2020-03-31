Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 21,938 Shares of Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Gerdau SA (NYSE:GGB) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,419,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,732 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,972,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,788 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 189.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 998,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 654,210 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth $1,361,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gerdau by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 580,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 248,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.95% of the company’s stock.

GGB opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Gerdau SA has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.11.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

GGB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Gerdau from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

