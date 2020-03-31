Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.13.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $305,770.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,098 shares of company stock valued at $533,193. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $26.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

