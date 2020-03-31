Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,517 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACC. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in American Campus Communities by 118.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,129,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,733 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,949,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,703,000 after buying an additional 149,176 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,635,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,967,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,054,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,630,000 after buying an additional 56,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,668,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,458,000 after buying an additional 441,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

NYSE ACC opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.13 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 0.46.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

