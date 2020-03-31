Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in POOL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 182.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 352,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,820,000 after buying an additional 227,608 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,315,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,286,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Pool by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 123,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,147,000 after buying an additional 74,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after buying an additional 58,420 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $198.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.80. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $159.71 and a 12-month high of $238.23.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.90 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 71.75%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total transaction of $353,344.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares in the company, valued at $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on POOL. BidaskClub raised shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sidoti raised shares of Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.60.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

