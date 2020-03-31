Profund Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Marshfield Associates boosted its position in Cummins by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 558,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,925,000 after purchasing an additional 46,155 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $23,102,111,000. AXA boosted its position in Cummins by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 80,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after purchasing an additional 15,912 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMI opened at $134.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The firm has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $147.60 and its 200 day moving average is $166.54.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $1.311 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMI. UBS Group raised Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised Cummins from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

