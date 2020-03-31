Profund Advisors LLC Increases Position in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,048 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suzano in the third quarter valued at $574,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Suzano by 374.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 236,533 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 4,409.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 4th quarter worth about $474,000. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suzano alerts:

SUZ stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Suzano S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $12.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 1.92.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Suzano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.