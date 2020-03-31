Profund Advisors LLC Has $663,000 Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $477,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 423,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,413,000 after purchasing an additional 187,906 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 362,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,175,000 after purchasing an additional 131,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $139.35 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.85 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.69, for a total value of $56,133.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

