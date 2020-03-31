Profund Advisors LLC Has $659,000 Position in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,075 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TCF Financial were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in TCF Financial by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $985,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 561.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TCF Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TCF Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.64.

In related news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TCF opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. TCF Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.96 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. TCF Financial’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

