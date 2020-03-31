Profund Advisors LLC Has $628,000 Position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,981 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barclays were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Barclays by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,577,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,540,000 after buying an additional 595,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Barclays by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,325,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after buying an additional 477,807 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 876,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 468,873 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Barclays by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,143,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,407,000 after buying an additional 444,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,223,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barclays alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCS. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Barclays and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Barclays had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. Analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.3214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.00%.

Barclays Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.