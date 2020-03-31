Profund Advisors LLC Has $626,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in General Mills by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on General Mills from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.18.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.70 and a 200-day moving average of $52.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $370,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.