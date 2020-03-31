Profund Advisors LLC Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthequity were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Healthequity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,421,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthequity by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 696,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,803,000 after acquiring an additional 215,455 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Healthequity by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Healthequity by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,100,000 after acquiring an additional 344,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,246.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 6,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $440,733.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,649,496 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Healthequity from $74.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Healthequity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Healthequity from $86.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Healthequity from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.85.

Healthequity stock opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 81.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Healthequity Inc has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.37.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. Healthequity had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Healthequity Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

