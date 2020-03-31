Profund Advisors LLC Has $579,000 Stock Position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 243.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 1,311.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties stock opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 22.88%. The business had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

See Also: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.