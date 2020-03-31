Profund Advisors LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,316,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 56,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 1,248.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 247,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 229,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in the 4th quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on ERIC. Raymond James raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a report on Friday. Cowen raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.98.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 113.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $10.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

See Also: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.