Profund Advisors LLC Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. 18.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GRFS opened at $20.60 on Tuesday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRFS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GRIFOLS S A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

