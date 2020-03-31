Profund Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,245 shares of company stock worth $19,071,776. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.15.

STZ opened at $146.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $169.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.