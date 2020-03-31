Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

NYSE:OMC opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.