Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 399,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,635,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 132,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 105,328 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 50,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 66,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TROW. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from to in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $98.83 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1 year low of $82.51 and a 1 year high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.35.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.61%.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,073,855.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

