Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,468.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,111,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,934,180.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 21,777 shares of company stock worth $1,612,588 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DFS opened at $37.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.27. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.51.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler cut Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a price objective (down from ) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.88.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

