Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $206,390,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,319,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,555,000 after buying an additional 1,285,832 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $61,507,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $39,340,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at $26,387,000. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $51.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Corp has a fifty-two week low of $42.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $88.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.87.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

