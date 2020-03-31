Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,811,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,162,000 after buying an additional 28,535 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 929,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,223,000 after buying an additional 197,496 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 831,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,994,000 after buying an additional 42,897 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 367,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,944,000 after buying an additional 224,149 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 309,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,708,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $152.11 on Tuesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $202.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.16.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Several research firms recently commented on RNR. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

