Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 79,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $349.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.66 and a 52-week high of $413.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $364.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.06.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $624.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

