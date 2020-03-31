Profund Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,803 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 75.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 10,248 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $888,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,430,000 after purchasing an additional 223,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,909,000. 89.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ceridian HCM news, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,464,520.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,001,558 shares of company stock worth $291,362,277 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDAY opened at $51.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.16. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.15 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 1.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CDAY. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $72.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.65.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

