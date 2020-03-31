Profund Advisors LLC Buys 6,160 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 156,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,222,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,853,000 after acquiring an additional 146,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 338,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $246,675.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,432.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

NYSE:HPE opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $17.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

