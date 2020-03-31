Profund Advisors LLC Buys 236 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 193,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,754,000 after acquiring an additional 52,754 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Tech Data by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 190,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85,587 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data during the fourth quarter worth about $18,262,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,438,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tech Data in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,779,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECD opened at $131.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tech Data Corp has a 12-month low of $80.20 and a 12-month high of $151.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.44 and its 200 day moving average is $131.12.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.55 earnings per share. Tech Data’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TECD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

