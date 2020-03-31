Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 8,276 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VLY opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.76.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th.

In related news, Director Jennifer W. Steans acquired 55,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $412,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald H. Janis acquired 7,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $48,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,230 shares in the company, valued at $434,365.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,560. 3.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VLY. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens raised Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

