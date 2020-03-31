Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 79 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TransDigm Group stock opened at $342.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $505.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51.
In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total transaction of $6,550,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,927,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,651. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $571.57.
About TransDigm Group
TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.
