Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 79 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group stock opened at $342.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $505.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.08, for a total transaction of $6,550,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,927,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $425.31 per share, for a total transaction of $425,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,651. 7.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $317.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $571.57.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.