Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 610 Shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,178 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

In related news, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $86,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 187,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,400,133.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.73 per share, for a total transaction of $48,622.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,974 shares in the company, valued at $68,557.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 22,949 shares of company stock worth $591,466 in the last 90 days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FFIN stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 1.16.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

