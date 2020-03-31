Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,159,689 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $666,663,000 after purchasing an additional 563,138 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 230,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.70.

Amphenol stock opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $63.05 and a one year high of $110.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

