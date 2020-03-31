Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 5,749 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,281 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,200,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 46,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SHG opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.84. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.09 and a 12-month high of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

