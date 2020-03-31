Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 529 Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX)

Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,307 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trex by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 337,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,742,000 after purchasing an additional 113,161 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Trex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trex by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,444,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Trex by 184.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 26,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex stock opened at $85.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.95 and its 200 day moving average is $90.86. Trex Company Inc has a twelve month low of $56.22 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.36 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.01% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex Company Inc will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $327,345.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,641,160.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $267,578.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,109.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TREX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark began coverage on Trex in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Trex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lowered Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.10.

Trex Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.