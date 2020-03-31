Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 293 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RMD. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,431 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 114.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,400,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,709,000 after acquiring an additional 92,292 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 67.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 6,651 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.43, for a total transaction of $1,047,066.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,887,487.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total transaction of $186,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,174 shares in the company, valued at $14,479,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,634 shares of company stock worth $4,383,945. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $154.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a PE ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.97. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $96.81 and a one year high of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $736.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.08 million. ResMed had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 27.25%. ResMed’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

