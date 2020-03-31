Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PRNB. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Principia Biopharma in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Principia Biopharma from to and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Principia Biopharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Principia Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.50.

PRNB stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.66 and a beta of 0.76. Principia Biopharma has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $75.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.02). Principia Biopharma had a net margin of 11.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Principia Biopharma will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Goldstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $425,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Martin Babler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $952,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Principia Biopharma by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Principia Biopharma by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Principia Biopharma by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Principia Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Principia Biopharma by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

