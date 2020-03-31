Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.48 on May 22nd

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:PHP opened at GBX 157.20 ($2.07) on Tuesday. Primary Health Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 120.40 ($1.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 163.40 ($2.15). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 147.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.35, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PHP. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.10) price target on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 147 ($1.93) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 168 ($2.21) price objective (up from GBX 160 ($2.10)) on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Primary Health Properties to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 163 ($2.14).

In other news, insider Richard Howell acquired 28,377 shares of Primary Health Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of £45,970.74 ($60,471.90). Also, insider Stephen Kell sold 22,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 160 ($2.10), for a total value of £35,993.60 ($47,347.54). Insiders bought a total of 28,500 shares of company stock worth $4,616,322 over the last three months.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile

Primary Health Properties PLC (PHP) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

