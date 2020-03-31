PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of PPD in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for PPD’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on PPD from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PPD opened at $17.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.33. PPD has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $33.23.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Also, insider Christopher Fikry acquired 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.25 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Insiders have bought a total of 77,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,150 in the last quarter.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company offers clinical development and laboratory services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and government organizations, as well as other industry participants. It operates in two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services.

