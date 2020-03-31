Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Polymet Mining Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,978,200 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 27th total of 2,110,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 903,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of Polymet Mining stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Polymet Mining has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLM. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polymet Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Polymet Mining by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 98,542 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Polymet Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Polymet Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Mairs & Power INC raised its holdings in Polymet Mining by 111.9% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 925,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 488,800 shares during the last quarter.

PolyMet Mining Corp. explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project that includes NorthMet copper-nickel-precious metals ore body covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota. The company was formerly known as Fleck Resources Ltd.

