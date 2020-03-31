Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $51,000 Position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,062 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,436,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 3,478.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 208,710 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 475,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,659,000 after purchasing an additional 203,350 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 276,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after purchasing an additional 161,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,382,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,949,000 after purchasing an additional 161,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Universal Forest Products news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.71. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $998.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Universal Forest Products’s payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Universal Forest Products in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

