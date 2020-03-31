Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Property Reit in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit by 550.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property Reit by 78.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BPR. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Brookfield Property Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:BPR opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02. Brookfield Property Reit Inc has a 52-week low of $15.79 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.70%. This is an increase from Brookfield Property Reit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

In related news, CFO Bryan K. Davis bought 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.67 per share, with a total value of $458,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $458,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

