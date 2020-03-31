Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $62,000 in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 742 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 461,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,521 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 166,864 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 23,237 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after purchasing an additional 46,875 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qualys has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Shares of QLYS opened at $87.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18 and a beta of 1.22. Qualys Inc has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $95.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.93.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Qualys’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $37,831.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,546,056.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 11,250 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $945,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,511 shares of company stock worth $2,361,355. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.