Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $62,000 in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 359.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $8.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.01% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

