Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $51,000 Stake in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 1,858.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in InterDigital Wireless by 36.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 141.0% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,465 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 12-month low of $31.04 and a 12-month high of $72.66.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $102.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.10 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

