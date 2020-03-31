Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $48,000 Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 65.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,672 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,783,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,461 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,396,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,378,000 after purchasing an additional 480,123 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,168,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $15,817,834.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $37,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,675. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWL. Citigroup dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.35. Newell Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.74%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.